A COUNCILLOR has urged developers not to appeal a planning decision for 85 new homes at the former Terry's factory site after working with neighbours to oppose the scheme.
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw welcomed the planning committee's decision to reject the proposals for two new apartment blocks - saying the development was far from what had originally been promised.
He told the meeting the initial plans for Terry's had included offices and facilities such as a GP surgery and pre-school.
Cllr Crawshaw warned: "We must not allow York Central to go the same way."
Speaking after the planning meeting he said: “Ten years ago, Terry’s was going to deliver 2,500 jobs, much needed community facilities and a significant boost to the York Economy during a time of economic uncertainty.”
The developers have said they were "disappointed" with the decision and are now "in the process of reviewing all our options”.