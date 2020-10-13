THERE have been 95 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area has now risen to 2,190, compared to 2,095 yesterday.
There have been a further 147 cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 5,222.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 61 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total in that area to 2,817.
There have been a further 17,234 cases recorded in the UK, taking the country's total up to 634,920.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.