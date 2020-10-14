A TEMPORARY cycle lane at Tower Street is set to be removed - but new routes for cyclists could be created across the city as part of major road schemes.

Government encouraged councils to set up temporary cycle lanes, widen pavements and urge people to walk or cycle during the pandemic.

And York rolled out a number of trials - including the closure of Bishopthorpe Road in one direction which has now been scrapped.

Transport lead, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, will now review measures across the city and outline new schemes at a meeting next week.

Under the plans

Coppergate could be made one-way permanently

the temporary cycle lane at Castle Mills Bridge on Tower Street may be removed

a consultation could be launched on making Navigation Road one way to stop traffic cutting through to Foss Islands Road

a cycle lane may be created on Shipton Road to link Rawcliffe Bar Park&Ride to the city centre by bike

a cycle route connecting the north and south of the city avoiding the pedestrian zone could be rolled out

A report says even though the city is gradually reopening and levels of traffic and bus use are increasing following lockdown, the pandemic has changed attitudes towards travel.

It says: "A further consideration has been changes of public attitude to congestion, where levels of congestion experienced day-in-day-out pre-lockdown are now seen as less acceptable because people have experienced several months of lower congestion when trips were suppressed by lockdown.

"There is a renewed, and greater, focus on air quality, not least because of the perceived link between poor air quality and susceptibility to Covid-19."

York was awarded £193,000 by Government to make changes to transport - which included the trial closure of The Groves, extending the pedestrian zone in the city centre and the temporary closure of Bishopthorpe Road.

The move to make Coppergate one way has been good for cyclists and businesses, the report says, and has halved traffic so could be made permanent.

But few cyclists have used the temporary cycle lane on Castle Mills Bridge and the lane closure is causing some small delays to traffic, as well as costing about £500 per week. Council officers recommend the scheme is scrapped - but they will look at turning the lane into a bus lane.

A new cycle route connecting the north and south of the city will also be created - avoiding pedestrianised streets. The route could include plans to make Navigation Road one-way, in order to make it safer for cyclists but a consultation will be carried out on the plans first.

And a cycle lane may be created on Shipton Road - to encourage people to cycle from the Park&Ride.

The cycle lane along Clifton and Bootham would also be upgraded as part of the £350,000 scheme.

But it would mean changes to the road - including removing some residents' parking such as the spaces on Clifton between Burton Stone Lane and St Olave's Road.

It is hoped the pop up cycle lane would help reduce the number of people taking the bus while the service is running at a lower capacity because of social distancing.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday at 9.30am and can be watched live at youtube.com/user/cityofyorkcouncil.