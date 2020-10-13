A PILOT scheme to encourage and support communities and residents to be physically, mentally and socially active has launched on a trial basis in four towns in the East Riding.

Hopes are high that local residents will get involved and improve their wellbeing in Active Towns.

Active Towns sees East Riding of Yorkshire Council working closely in the community with residents and local clubs, groups and organisations to expand their community resources and help to develop wellbeing activities with residents.

The October half-term holiday will see new activities added to the Active Towns project, which will work with communities in Pocklington, Market Weighton, Goole and Howden.

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, the main feature of Active Towns will see local launches of the Love Exploring app which will feature a range of self-led walks, trails and games for all ages.

Residents and visitors can download the free app to their mobile phone from any app store and follow a map as they walk about their town and selected local parks – from dinosaur safaris to a special spooky town trail with dancing skeletons.

All of the activities on ‘Love Exploring’ are free and most will encourage residents to explore their town and local history, whilst being active and having a bit of fun. Experts from ‘Love Exploring’ have created bespoke activities for residents and visitors to enjoy, using technology to create interactive trails and augmented reality games. There will be prizes for completing the trails and providing feedback.

These types of trails have already proved popular with families at attractions including Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This is a very exciting – and important - new initiative for the East Riding. I hope this is just the start of things for Active Towns and I would encourage people living in the areas we are working in to help us to shape the future of the project.

“I am confident that Active Towns will build on the huge success we have already achieved with Active Coast and Active Withernsea, and will be a natural progression in these other areas.”

Paul Silvester, sport and active communities officer, added: “We want to use activities to provide opportunities to explore your local towns, strengthen our communities and encourage people to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

In time, the project aims to work with local partners and community groups, including sports clubs, to help them build links with local residents, as well as advising and supporting venues on issues such as funding and staying Covid-19 safe.

The scheme aims to build upon the success of the council’s Active East Riding initiatives, which include Active Coast and Active Withernsea.

The current Covid-19 restrictions mean that large community events, where residents can try new sports and activities, cannot be held in the Active Towns locations at present, but it is hoped these can be organised in the future.

For more walks across the East Riding for all ages and abilities, visit walkingtheriding.eastriding.gov.uk

Any residents or community groups that would like further information on Active Towns should email: Active.Towns@eastriding.gov.uk