A SHOW-OFF driver caused a crash by crossing double white lines and overtaking three cars at once on the A64, York magistrates heard.

Harry William Smith, 24, hit the car at the front of the queue and drove off without stopping, said Julia Birtwell, prosecuting.

He was driving at more than 60 mph on the single carriageway stretch through Ganton between Malton and Scarborough, the court heard.

Smith told police later he didn’t think he hadn’t hit the other car.

Smith, of Front Street, Langtoft, East Yorkshire, south-east of Malton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to take an extended driving test.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Ms Birtwell said the Corsa at the front of the queue was beginning to turn right into Main Street, Ganton, on May 30.

Its driver had checked her mirrors and seen that the road was clear.

She suddenly heard a loud bang and felt the collision.

“She then saw a red Vauxhall Astra driving past her at high speed”, said Ms Birtwell.

Smith told police he had been showing off to his friend with him in the car and that he had been breaking the national speed limit. He said he hadn’t realised the Corsa was about to turn.

Quoting Smith, Ms Birtwell said: “I did realise I was travelling too fast to do anything about it.”

For Smith, Neal Kutte said he had held a driving licence for five years.

“He wishes he could turn the clock back,” said the defence solicitor. “He is only thankful no-one was injured. He is remorseful.”

He had no previous convictions.