MORE than 150 children at two schools in a York academy trust are having to self-isolate after confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Another confirmed case of Covid-19 has resulted in 12 pupils and staff being sent home from Haxby Road Primary Academy today.

Because of the virus, some 65 children and staff in early years at that school were asked to self-isolate yesterday, as were 85 children and staff in Year 6 at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall, both schools are part of Ebor Academy Trustwhich operates 24 schools in York, North and East Yorkshire.

In total there are 560 pupils at Robert Wilkinson, which is one of the city's largest primary schools, and there are 219 at Haxby Road.

Children from one of the Enhanced Resource Provision bubble groups at Haxby Road will have to self-isolate for 14 days, although members of their household can continue normal activities.

“This is necessary to break the chain of transmission and is in accordance with public health guidance,” said Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor.

“With cases rising, this is a mandatory course of action that we have to take to safeguard others, both in our schools and our community,” she said.

Haxby Road and Robert Wilkinson schools remain open for other bubble groups as normal. Both schools have been risk assessed and the situations discussed with public health officials, who are satisfied any risk to other pupils has been minimised to a satisfactory level.

Mrs Brown added: “Regrettably the rising number of cases is a growing matter of concern.

"We now have a remote learning policy in place together with various procedures to try and minimise the interruption to learning as far as we can. We send our good wishes for a speedy recovery to the members of our school communities who have contracted the virus.”

Ebor’s York schools include Robert Wilkinson, Haxby Road, Park Grove, Lakeside, Osbaldwick, Hob Moor Primary and Hob Moor Oaks.