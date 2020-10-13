THERE have been no further Covid-19 deaths at care homes in the York area, but sadly there has been one more death in the East Riding area, the latest figures show.
The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the total number of care home deaths related to the virus within the York area remains at 77.
Although there have been no further Covid deaths at care homes in York, there has been one further death related to the virus at a care home in the East Riding of Yorkshire. This sadly takes the total in the area to 135.
The latest figures are registered up until October 10.
The data was supplied to the ONS by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).