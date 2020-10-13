THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest data confirms.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus remains at 219, which it rose to yesterday as a further three deaths were sadly recorded.
The trust went over 15 weeks without recoridng a Covid-19 death, from June 18 until last week. There have now been five deaths related to the virus recorded within the trust over the last week.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 20 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 87 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,594.
Patients were aged between 30 and 96 years old. All but six patients, aged between 72 and 86, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 6 to October 12, with the majority being on or after October 10.
Their families have been informed.