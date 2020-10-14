YORK'S annual dragon boat challenge has raised £20,000 for a York hospital charity -even though it couldn't go ahead on the River Ouse as usual during the summer because of the coronavirus.
York Rotary says 18 teams took part in a virtual challenge after being asked to come up with novel and amusing ways to 'paddle' the equivalent of the Dragon Boat course -250 metres.
"The ideas they came up with were amazing," said a spokesperson.
"These included a submarine, a boat made of ladders, and a soapbox pulled by a dragon.
" In the light of everything the NHS has done during the pandemic, it was decided at the outset that York Teaching Hospital Charity would be a worthy recipient of monies raised."
They said the money raised would help fund a 'Peace and Wellbeing Garden' at the hospital, an area for relaxation and reflection.