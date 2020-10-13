A NATIONAL supermarket chain has signed a partnership deal with York City Football Club.

Waitrose & Partners which has 338 shops across the UK, including a store at Foss Islands Road in the city, has become a club partner and sponsor of the club’s new Waitrose & Partners Man of the Match award.

The award is presented pitch-side by the match sponsors following the final whistle of each home game and publicised across the club’s social media channels.

The first Waitrose & Partners Man of the Match award was presented to City centre-back Matthew Brown at Bootham Crescent, for putting in a solid defensive performance to mark his debut against Chorley FC on Tuesday night.

Waitrose community lead Francesca McDonald and Foss Islands branch manager Kylie Gilson said they are both looking forward to the partnership celebrating success as well as their ongoing community engagement.

They said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Man of the Match award at York City Football Club this season and celebrating the stand-out performances over the course of the season. We are extremely proud to part of the communities we work in and wish the team the best of luck for the season ahead.”

York City’s Commercial Manager, Chris Pegg, said: “We are delighted with the exciting new partnership with Waitrose & Partners – the collaboration will see one of Britain’s best brands create a clear presence within both our growing digital output and on a matchday throughout the coming season”.

“We are positive there will be lots of success to celebrate both on and off the pitch this season."