TWO houses were burgled in broad daylight in York, with a large amount of jewellery stolen from one of the homes.
The burglaries occurred in the Meadlands / Bad Bargain Lane area of York at about 11am on Sunday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said one of the properties attacked was close to the Spar store and "involved a window being smashed and entered with a large amount of jewellery being taken."
The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the burglaries.
In particular, it is appealing for information about any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time of the offence or seen in or around the grounds of Applefields Primary School.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Antony Lockey-Smith, or email antony.lockey-smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200178699.
