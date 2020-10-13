A MOTHER was allegedly punched in York whilst with her teenage daughter.
It happened on Wilberforce Avenue in Clifton at about 4.45pm on September 20.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said it "involved a 32-year-old woman from York who was punched whilst with her 15-year-old daughter," adding: "The woman was left understandably shaken by the incident but escaped serious injury."
Three women aged 22, 23 and 25 have been questioned in connection with the assault, and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue, the spokesperson said.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the assault and anybody who may have witnessed it to get in touch.
Call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Herrick, or email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200165576.
