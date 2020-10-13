HE was once involved in the fight against crime as a North Yorkshire police officer - now Nigel Benson is preparing to be ordained as a priest at a church near York.
The Bishop of Selby, the Right Reverend Dr John Thomson, will ordain the Reverend Benson at a service in St Mary's Church, Haxby, at 10am on Saturday.
The father and grandfather has already worked as a Curate and then as a Deacon, and serves as a chaplain with 110 (City of York) Squadron RAF Air Cadets and at York Hospital.
He will now be able to preside at Holy Communion following Saturday's service.