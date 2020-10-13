CHILDREN at a primary school in Selby are celebrating winning at the Yorkshire PE Primary Premium Awards.

The awards were handed out by Yorkshire former Olympic swimmer James Kirton, at a virtual ceremony to mark sporting successes at Selby Abbey CE School.

Designed to showcase best practice in PE and school sport in the region, the awards see national experts in education and sport making up the judging panel.

The 2020 awards recognised schools that have innovated and endeavoured to provide improved outcomes for pupils using the Primary PE and Sport Premium grant, especially during the pandemic.

Selby Abbey, CE School won in the Active Schools category for the work they have done to ensure all pupils are physically active, recognising the effect this has on the whole child. The impact is clear to be seen in many ways across the school and it was especially pleasing to see the engagement of the least active pupils.

In addition Reeth School received their award in the Innovation category where their achievement in supporting pupils through a very difficult time both academically and personally by using physical activity to engage with pupils and parents. The school recognised the needs of their most vulnerable pupils and put measures in place to provide the support needed. David Watson CEO of North Yorkshire Sport said: “North Yorkshire Sport values the role schools and teachers play in the development of sport and physical activity in the region. "It has been fantastic to see so many examples of schools doing brilliant work to improve PE, school sport and physical activity for their pupils.” The vision of the PE and Sport Premium is that all pupils leave primary school physically literate and with the knowledge, skills and motivation necessary to equip them for a healthy lifestyle and lifelong participation in physical activity and sport.

About the awards The Yorkshire PE Primary Premium Awards were established in YEAR by North Yorkshire Sport, Active Humber and Yorkshire Sport Foundation to celebrate schools who demonstrate best practice in use of their PE and Sport Premium grant.

The PE and Sport Premium grant is designed to help primary schools improve the quality of the PE and sport activities they offer their pupils.

The aim of the grant is to help primary schools to achieve self-sustaining improvement in the quality of PE and sport.

All schools from across Yorkshire and Humber had the opportunity to enter the awards by submitting best practice case studies demonstrating the impact of the PE premium grant.

Watch the winners being announced online: https://youtu.be/-pWHwZbBXdA