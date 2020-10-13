PATIENTS are being asked for their understanding and patience as York GP surgeries battle to cope with high demand for appointments at the same time as losing staff who have to self-isolate with their families.

The pressures are being exacerbated by the need for extra time in between appointments to allow for enhanced cleaning processes and to manage social distancing in waiting areas, said Dr Andrew Lee, executive director of primary care and population health at the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

He warned that these Covid-related problems might unfortunately mean patients having to wait longer than usual for an appointment, even though primary care staff were working hard to ensure as many patients as possible could be seen face-to-face, whilst keeping staff and patients safe at all times.

"There is a very high demand on appointments at the present time," he said.

"Many of our practices are delivering appointment volumes back at or close to pre-Covid levels.

“Unfortunately, it is not easy for practices to boost the number of appointments available due to the increased time needed in between appointments to allow for enhanced cleaning processes and to manage social distancing in waiting areas to keep them safe for patients and staff."

De Lee said the CCG was continuing to strongly encourage people with a health concern to contact their GP practice online, via the NHS App or by telephone for an appointment.

"They will then be triaged into either a telephone, video or face-to-face appointment depending on what is most suitable for them," he said.

“We appreciate it must be frustrating for patients and ask for their understanding and continued patience, " he added.

Dr Emma Olandj, Clinical Director for Priory Medical Group Primary Care Network said: “We are seeing a huge number of patients in our surgeries after clinical triage.

"We completed 7,137 face to face appointments in August this year which is a great achievement.”