PARISH councillors in a village near York have paid tribute to a long-serving colleague and former chairman who has died, aged 88.
Skelton Parish Council said Bill Lumley was a 'true community leader' who served on the council for almost three decades and was chairman for nearly 15 years.
Councillors said Bill’s many achievements included the development of Skelton’s new cemetery, the registration of the Pasture and Crooking Green as village greens and the provision of a playground for children and young people.
"He was also at the forefront of many committees organising village events," they said.
"Bill will be missed and the parish council’s thoughts are with his wife Jean and family.”
Mrs Lumley said she had been married to Bill for 62 years and they had three children, Matthew, Jonathon and Tamsin, and six grandchildren.
She said they had lived in Skelton for 38 years and Bill had been devoted to the community.
She said he worked for Lloyds Bank in York after completing his national service and worked there for many years until he retired.
"He was also a very keen angler, and served on the committee of the York Association of Anglers for many years."
She added that Bill's funeral would take place at 2pm on Friday at St Giles' Church in the village, but with numbers limited to close family and friends because of the current Covid restrictions.