A BOY from York who was diagnosed with epilepsy aged two and is now ‘seizure free’ has raised more than £3,000 for or the hospital where he received treatment.
Riley Cooper, from Wilberfoss, is now ten and, following brain surgery last July at Great Ormond Street, he has now been seizure free for a year.
As The Press reported last month, Riley and his family, dad, Dudley, mum Zoe, and brother, Charlie, seven, undertook cycle rides to raise funds for the hospital completing a grand total of 368 miles as a family and 2025 miles supplemented by friends and other family members.
Zoe said: "So far have raised £3,241 raised for Great Ormond Street and we are thrilled."
Go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rileycsmiles