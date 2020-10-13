A POPULAR live music venue in York, which has remained shut since March and faced a "very real risk" of having to permanently close, has received a major cash boost that will allow it reopen safely.

The Crescent Community Venue, off Blossom Street, has been awarded £108,000 as part of the government's coronavirus £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Back in June, The Crescent announced that it was staying closed until further notice.

While the venue could have reopened just as a pub from July 4, it couldn't stage any gigs at that time due to coronavirus restrictions, but is now able to with a reduced capacity.

The Crescent's team have been carrying out renovation work while the venue has been closed.

Harkirit Boparai, one of The Crescent's managers, said: "I am delighted not only that we have got funding but also because of the scale of the funding for grassroots music venues.

"This money will enable us to reopen safely, and survive until next spring. But we are also watching what developments there are over the next week or so to see if the rate continues to rise.

"It would affect our decision to reopen if it does keep rising."

He added: "There was a very real risk of having to permanently close without this funding.

"We have been grateful for the support we have received through crowdfunders and people buying merchandise.

"But we needed the government to come through and give our sector what it deserves."

However, he said the package of funding for cultural organisations announced on Monday does not go far enough to meet the needs of freelancers and musicians.

Another local venue to receive a huge grant from the Culture Recovery Fund is Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC). It has been awarded £130,209 to "secure its long-term sustainability."

The venue, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year, has played host to the likes of Joan Armatrading, John Bishop, Shed Seven, Sarah Millican and The Shires.

PAC will also use the funding to increase its artist output under social distancing restrictions, with a reduced capacity.

Venue director Janet Farmer commented: "I am thrilled and relieved that PAC has been awarded funding from the CRF. It is recognition that the venue plays a significant role in the cultural landscape of our region.

"It certainly supports us going forward during these extraordinary times. My thanks goes to Chris Sherrington, Mark Davyd and Beverley Whitrick from the Music Venue Trust for their continued support throughout this process."

Yesterday, The Press reported that York Theatre Royal has been awarded £236,522 and York Museums Trust has received £850,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.