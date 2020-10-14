Referring to suggestions to introduce rickshaws into York’s city streets (Rickshaw plan to cut pollution, September 26): some years ago, I proposed the idea to City of York Council of using bicycle-powered chariots to navigate people around the narrow streets.
The rider could also provide tourists with information and act as a tour guide.
I was told that a licence could not be issued as it would take business from taxis. How shortsighted! Nowadays, electric-powered bikes with two-person chariots would seem an innovative way to transport people from car parks into the city, particularly disabled people, who are now barred from parking within the city.
I suggest a design based on the Georgian sedan chair, with a foldable hood and advertising space.
Tuk tuk-style electric motorbikes with carrying beds could transport goods in a similar way.
Yorkshaws could then become an innovative feature of York’s transport solutions.
Frances Owen, Huntington, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment