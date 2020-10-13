AN award‐winning North Yorkshire restaurant and inn has been placed into creditors voluntary liquidation.

It follows a period of closure for the General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Boroughbridge, forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint liquidators Julian Pitts and Richard Kenworthy of Begbies Traynor were appointed on September 30.

“Like so many hospitality businesses, the forced closure triggered by the pandemic has been absolutely devastating to the General Tarleton; and its owners, including chef John Topham, had no choice but to put the business into liquidation,” said joint liquidator Richard Kenworthy.

“With more months of uncertainty ahead and the likelihood of continued restrictions on the operation of hospitality businesses, it’s closure is an unfortunate cost of the health measures implemented to help combat the global pandemic.

"The directors really had no way to save the business and the jobs it supported; it is sad to see the end of such a popular restaurant and inn,” he added.

The business employed 12 staff before its lockdown closure in March 2020, with all staff, unfortunately, losing their jobs in the closure.

The assets of the business will be sold by the joint liquidators to realise funds for the benefit of the creditors that include HMRC and trade suppliers.

The 18th century coaching inn, from which the business traded, was not owned by the company, but leased.

Earlier in September, the 18th Century coaching inn went on the market for offers of more than £1 million with Christie & Co.

Christie & Co said at the time: "This coaching inn is regarded as one of the finest in Yorkshire. Our seller clients have invested significant time, money and effort over the years in establishing and driving the business and, in turn have been rewarded with excellent profits."