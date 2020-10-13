A NORTH Yorkshire brewer has commented on the latest restrictions introduced by the Government, stating they are being “penalised.”
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, has revealed her thoughts on the new restrictions, which includes a three-tier system of regional lockdowns that, in some areas, includes the closure of pubs and restaurants.
The chief executive said: “The hospitality sector cannot be treated exclusively. We are being penalised constantly.
“It feels as though we are being singled out rather than being treated on a level playing field.
“It is foolish and unfair to close hospitality completely, we just need some consistency where no individual industry is penalised over another.”
The Masham area, where the brewery is located, is currently under tier one restrictions, meaning the rule of six is still enforced and hospitality establishments must close by 10pm.
Mrs Lyons went on to say: “Pub operators, landlords and brewers need additional support to be able to ensure that we can afford to continue to pay the millions of people that we collectively employ in the industry.”