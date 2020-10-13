A YORK musician has teamed up with a Madrid-based singer songwriter for an “international collaboration.”
Cold Culprits, also known as Andy Watson, has teamed up with Casee Wilson to produce his latest work.
Due for release on October 22, ‘Momentum’ is the fifth Cold Culprits single since his April debut. It’s also the first time the musician has collaborated with another artist.
Andy said: “It’s a bit of a change of direction for me.
“I wanted to write something that incorporates two distinct voices, something that fits Casee’s vocal style, but also creates a contrast and a sense of underlying conflict.”
With influences like Iggy Pop and The Ramones, Cold Culprits has always embraced the do-it-yourself spirit that typified early punk.
Just like his previous tracks, ‘Momentum’ was produced in Andy’s home studio.
The new tune will be followed by the first Cold Culprits EP release later in the year.