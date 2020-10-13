THE government has announced a new Test and Trace Support Payment scheme to help people on low incomes who are required to self-isolate.

From September 28, the Government announced that it is a legal requirement to self-isolate if told to by the NHS Test and Trace.

The new Test and Trace Support Payment scheme will support people on low incomes who are unable to work from home while self-isolating. The scheme will also support self-employed people who can provide evidence that they are unable to work while self-isolating.

Eligible people who are required to self-isolate will receive a one-off payment of £500 to support them through self-isolation.

To be eligible for the New Test and Trace Support Payment, people must:

• Have been asked to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace either because they’ve tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has

• Be employed or self-employed

• Be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result

• Be in receipt of one or more income-based benefit

Further support is also available to those who are not in receipt of an income-based benefit but are facing financial difficulty due to the loss of income during self-isolation. This is through the Discretionary Scheme.

Councillor Mark Crane, leader of Selby District Council, said. “The new measures announced by the Government are about preventing people from spreading the virus and supporting those who need to self-isolate.

“The new Test and Trace Support Payment and the Discretionary Scheme will help residents who are on low incomes and facing financial hardship by being unable to work due to self-isolating.

“As a council we have supported many residents and business throughout the pandemic and administrating these new support schemes will allow us to continue to do this.”

To find out more about these schemes and apply visit the council's coronavirus self-isolation support payment web page.