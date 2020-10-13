Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
There’s not a lot that’s been 'normal' about this year, and Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been no exception. The annual mega-savings event, which is regularly held in July, was pushed back to October so that the retailer could prepare to safely operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the big day has very nearly arrived, and we’re here to tell you that it was every bit worth the wait—and then some!
With thousands of jaw-dropping markdowns on everything from Amazon tablets to the best streaming devices on the market, it’s nearly impossible to get through them all in just one day—which is exactly why these savings will run for two, from October 13 to October 14. Lucky for you, Reviewed has also taken the liberty of sorting through them all to bring you our top picks from this whopper of a sale.
While many are only available to Prime members, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial here. From there, you'll be all set to shop our list below in full, though we highly recommend you add your favourites to your cart ASAP, as they're sure to disappear before your very eyes at prices this incredibly low.
And now, without further ado, we give you the very best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2020!
The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals
1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb for £38.99: This amazing deal packs together one of our favourite Amazon Echo models and top-rated Philips Hue Smart bulb.
2. KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer for £349.99 (Save £229.01): This is an amazing price drop for the ultra-popular KitchenAid stand mixer.
3. Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £27.99 (Save £13): Our favourite affordable BlueTooth speaker just became far more affordable.
4. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74): Our favourite affordable Robot Vacuum, the 11S offers excellent suction and improved navigation and the slim design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.
5. Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25): As our best-valued streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great buy because it works quickly over WiFi, streams 4K and HDR content beautifully and comes with a remote that includes voice-control.
6. Oral-B Smart 4 4500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £44.99 (Save £85): The Smart 4 4500 is the successor to the best electric toothbrush we have ever tested. If you’re looking for the best balance of cleaning performance, features, and price this is the toothbrush to pick.
7. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110): Instant Pot makes the best multicookers on the market and this entry-level model has never been cheaper.
8. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99): Our resident fitness expert described the Versa 2 as “almost perfect”.
9. Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £69.99 (Save £110): Similar to our favourite single-brew coffee maker in every way but the design (this one's slightly less rounded), you can get this high-quality machine for over £100 off.
10. REVLON Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25): This ultra-popular styler tool will cut your hair-care routine in half.
Tech
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for £18.99 (Save £31)
- Amazon Echo Dot v3 + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb for £38.99 (Save £60.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for £39.99 (Save £40)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for £59.99 (Save £60)
- Amazon Echo Studio for £139.99 (Save £50)
- Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router/Extender for £59.40 (Save £39.60)
- Amazon Fire 7 16 GB Tablet for £29.99 (Save £20)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16 GB Tablet for £54.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Fire HD8 Plus 32 GB Tablet for £44.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 32 GB Tablet for £89.99 (Save £60)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 32 GB Tablet for £134.99 (Save £65)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for £69.99 (Save £40)
- Amazon Kindle for £44.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for £54.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for £159.99 (Save £70)
- Anker SoundBuds Wireless Headphones for £15.29 (Save £10.70)
- Anker [Upgraded] SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £27.99 (Save £13)
- Anker SoundCore mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £17.99 (Save £7)
- Anker Power Bank for £19.99 (Save £15)
- Apple AirPods Pro for £218.94 (Save £30.06)
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for £158 (Save £48)
- Apple iPad Air (2019) 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet for £422.10 (Save £65.90)
- Blink Mini indoor security camera for £25 (Save £10)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for £117.99 (Save £91.03)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve for £149 (Save £50.95)
- Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker for £38.99 (Save £31)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness Tracker for £65 (Save £26.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for £124.99 (Save £35.36)
- HP v24i 23.8 Inch Full HD Monitor for £79.99 (Save £20)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for £89.99 (Save £29.01)
- JBL Flip 5 for £99 (Save £20.99)
- LG 43UN71006LB 43 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV for £268.09 (Save £211.90)
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft Bundle for £199 (Save £18.99)
- Philips 55PUS7304/12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight for £455 (Save £344)
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for £17.99 (Save £12)
- Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £27.99 (Save £12)
- Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for £71 (Save £28.93)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25)
- Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix 23.8 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor for £98 (Save £31)
- Samsung C32F391 32-Inch Curved LED Monitor for £159.99 (Save £40)
- WD 2 TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive for £52.99 (Save £17)
Home & Garden
- Active Era Premium King Size Air Bed with a Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow for £48.99 (Save £31)
- Brabantia Touch Bin for £87.99 (Save £71.01)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £152.99 (Save £137)
- Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow for £29 (Save £15.95)
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit for £83.99 (Save £45)
- Philips Series 800 Compact Air Purifier for £109.99 (Save £40.01)
- Philips Azur Steam Iron with Steam Boost for £44.99 (Save £45.01)
- Pro Breeze Dehumidifier for £27.99 (Save £12)
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £199.99 (Save £180)
- Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for £89.99 (Save £40)
- Shark S6005UK Cleaner Steam Mop for £99.99 (Save £80)
- Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress for £159.99 (Save £109.01)
- Silentnight Warm and Cosy 13.5 Duvet for £23.99 (Save £14)
- VicTsing 300ml Fragrance Essential Oil Diffuser for £16.99 (Save £8)
Health & Beauty
- Braun Face 810 Facial Epilator for £29.99 (Save £40)
- Braun Silk-épil Beauty Set for £119.99 (Save £150)
- Fitfort Blackhead Remover Vacuum Pore Cleaner for £13.59 (Save £16.40)
- ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straightener for £73.99 (Save £18.66)
- Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £54.99 (Save £33.01)
- Own Harmony Electric Hard Skin Remover for £16.09 (Save £7.90)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for £89.99 (Save £209.01)
- Philips New Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver for £59.99 (Save £80.01)
- Philips Do-It-Yourself Hair Clipper for £29.99 (Save £40.01)
- Philips OneBlade Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer for £33.99 (Save £26)
- Remington AC9140B Proluxe Ionic Hair Dryer for £34.99 (Save £35)
- REVLON Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25)
- Waterpik WP-660UK Ultra Professional Water Flosser for £49.99 (Save £17)
Lifestyle
- 3 Months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for Free (Save £23.97)
- 3-4 Months of Amazon Music for £0.99 (Save up to £30.97)
- 3 months of Prime Video Channels for £2.97
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for £74 (Save £75)
- LEGO 75273 Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter Building Set for £57.19 (Save £32.80)
- LEGO 43172 Disney Princess Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace Set for £42.49 (Save £23.50)
- Get 30% off selected LEGO sets
- Ravensburger Harry Potter Labyrinth-The Moving Maze Board Game for £16.99 (Save £6.48)
- Active Era® Ultra Slim Digital Bathroom Scale for £13.29 (Save £16.70)
- Beast Rope Speed Skipping Rope for £5.59 (Save £14.40)
Kitchen & Cooking
- Bee’s Trend Beeswax Wraps Set of 6 for £8.62 (Save £16.33)
- Bosch CleverMixx MSM2610BGB Hand Blender for £26.99 (Save £18)
- Braun MultiQuick 9 MQ9037X Hand Blender for £79.99 (Save £30)
- Breville All-in-One Coffee House Coffee Machine for £129.99 (Save £90)
- De'Longhi Autentica Plus Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine for £329.99 (Save £320)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110)
- Joseph Joseph Elevate Carousel, 6-Piece Set with Tongs for £34.49 (Save £14.34)
- Up to 30% off Joseph Joseph selections
- Kenwood FDM302SS Multipro Compact Food Processor for £79.99 (Save £30)
- Kenwood MultiPro Sense Food Processor for £209.99 (Save £90)
- Kenwood KVC5100S Stand Mixer for £299.99 (Save £170)
- KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer for £349.99 (Save £229.01)
- Krups Nespresso, Pod Coffee Machine for £62.99 (Save £117)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish for £149.99 (Save £110.01)
- Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £69.99 (Save £110)
- Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill and Air Fryer for £149.99 (Save £100)
- NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Blender for £118 (Save £31.99)
- Philips Air Fryer for £89.99 (Save £110.01)
- Reishunger Rice Cooker and Steamer for £26.99 (Save £19)
- Tefal HB643140 Optichef Quartzite Hand Blender for £34.99 (Save £35)
- Tefal 30 cm Comfort Max Induction Frying Pan for £16.99 (Save £16.01)
- Tefal Ingenio Essential Non-stick Saucepan 7 Piece Set for £38.99 (Save £51.01)
- Tefal Comfort Max Stainless Steel Non-stick Wok for £11.99 (Save £20.01)
- Tefal Essentials 5 Piece Stone Pots and Pans Set for £33.99 (Save £21.01)
Toshiba 800 w 23 L Microwave Oven for £55.99 (Save £24)
Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.
