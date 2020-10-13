THE Government yesterday outlined a new three-tier system for restrictions, split between ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ levels.
Although it has not been officially confirmed by the Government, it is understood that York will remain at the medium level, meaning that there will be no additional restrictions, beyond the current national guidance, to be introduced for York’s residents and businesses.
What medium level means for you:
Social contact
• The rule of six continues to apply
• Childcare bubbles (for under-15s/years 9 and 10) children (or vulnerable adults) where necessary for caring purposes (to be a consistent childcare relationship, not for playdates).
• Up to 15 people at wedding, civil partnership ceremonies and ‘significant event’ gatherings
• Up to 30 people can attend funerals
• No mass events for example sports events and pilot performances
• Organised sport is only allowed outdoors
• Visiting indoor hospitality/leisure/retail settings under rule of six
Businesses
• Business in sectors which are permitted to open by law can remain so providing they meet Covid-19 Secure guidance.
• All workers in indoor hospitality must wear face coverings and/or work behind screens (chefs, waiting staff, etc.). Customers must also wear face coverings, apart from when seated
• Leisure and entertainment venue must be closed between 10pm and 5am, but can continue delivery after 10pm.
• Food and drink venues will be table service only.
• More stringent Covid-19 secure guidance and enforcement. Where possible, WFH should be encouraged.
• For the latest government guidance for your business go to gov.uk/coronavirus