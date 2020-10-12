A FURTHER 100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the University of York.
The university said this evening that as of 4.40pm, it was aware of 220 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
"Since our previous update at 1.20pm on Friday October 9, we have been notified of 100 new cases, which are included in the total figure above," it said
"We have around 4,500 members of staff and a student body of around 18,000.
"The figures above are based on our current reporting arrangements with City of York Council and local public health teams.
"They are based on cases reported to us via our self-isolation reporting forms for students and staff, where those individuals have subsequently been tested and confirmed to have the virus.
"Other sources of information about the number of cases in York and the surrounding area may show some variance from the figure above."