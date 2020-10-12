A FURTHER 63 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in York - and another 111 in North Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,095.
The total number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has risen to a total of 5,075, while the number of cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has increased by 62 to a total of 2,756.
