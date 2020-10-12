TESTING capacity for people experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is to be increased in North Yorkshire with the building of two sites open seven-day-a-week.

he two sites are set to come into operation shortly, one in Harrogate and the other in Scarborough, as part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities.



North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said: “We have worked hard to retain and increase the level of testing across the county, so we are pleased that our efforts have resulted in the creation of these two sites, which will be up and running shortly. We will continue to lobby for further expansion of testing facilities across the county.”



The Harrogate site will be off Dragon Parade, which has hosted mobile testing units. Construction on the modular building is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 14, with completion on Sunday, October 18. The site would then begin operating on October 21. During construction, mobile testing will continue in Harrogate at Harrogate Hydro on Friday, October 16, and Harrogate High School on Sunday, October 18.



The Scarborough local testing site will be on William Street Car Park outside The Street. Construction is likely to be at the beginning of November, creating a site with a similar testing capacity to the Harrogate site. After an initial pilot period, the centres will open 8am-8pm, seven days a week.



Both sites will be walk-through centres, meaning people can arrive on foot rather than having to drive in. People must book tests in advance (visit nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119).



Mobile testing units will continue to operate at locations around the county.

Testing is available only for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.