YORK remains in the LOWEST alert level of coronavirus restrictions, according to York Outer MP Julian Sturdy.
But rates of infection in the city have increased sharply in recent weeks – with City of York Council saying the rate on October 9 was 200.36 cases per 100,000 people.
While the PM outlined the new alert levels which will govern local restrictions earlier today, York remains at the lowest 'Medium Alert' level.— Julian Sturdy MP (@JulianSturdy) October 12, 2020
This means that current national restrictions, such as rule of 6, 10pm curfew, table service etc, still apply with no further measures.
DAILY UPDATE: Provisional rate for the last 7 days of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in York as at 9 October is 200.36— City of York Council (@CityofYork) October 12, 2020
The latest “validated” data as at 5 October:
York 7 day rate: 207.2
Regional average: 231.9
National average: 133.8
Read more at https://t.co/x46TSF9tpG pic.twitter.com/wI6zP3yGDj
