FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a car fire this afternoon.
Selby firefighters were called out to Sandhill Lane in the town at about 12.42pm.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival they found a vehicle well alight.
"Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down."
Meanwhile rews from Scarborough responded to reports of an oven fire at a property in Longwestgate, Scarborough at 3.26pm today.
This fire was out on arrival, but firefighters worked to remove the oven and carried out a fire risk assessment.
