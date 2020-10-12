MAJOR new art installations will appear at York Minster and York Art Gallery this autumn as part of media arts event York Mediale.

Organisers say the ‘ambitious and cutting-edge’ digital arts projects have been inspired by and react to the events of 2020.

“Themes of love, nature and community – particularly poignant at this time following months of lockdown and isolation – will run through artists’ installations and interactive performance, engaging audiences in person and digitally,” said a spokesperson.

People We Love, to be staged in the nave of the Minster from November 2 to 29, has been commissioned from creative collective KMA and features a temporary ‘congregation’ made up of a collection of five large high definition screens which will show a series of video portraits, focused on people that have been filmed looking at a photograph of someone they love.

“The viewer won’t know who is being looked at but will experience the emotion on the face projected on screen before them, interpreting each unspoken story,” said a spokesperson.

“Visitors will also be able to add their story to the installation as a pop-up booth will be on-site, ready to capture the love stories of the city without the need for words.”

Human Nature, which takes place at York Art Gallery from October 21 to January 24, and is jointly curated by York Mediale and York Museums Trust, includes The Tides Within Us,’ which explores the journey of oxygen from lungs to the heart and body in a series of installations, Bird and Hand by Rachel Goodyear and Embers and the Giants, by Canadian media artist Kelly Richardson.