WHEN Dave Fogg started work at a York timber firm on October 12, 1970, Ted Heath was Prime Minister, Richard Nixon was US President and the Beatles had only split up fairly recently.

Yesterday he marked half a century in the same job - with no intention of retiring any time soon from Howarth Timber and Building Supplies in Leeman Road, where he works as a yard operative.

Dave, 69, of Bootham, said: “I still want to carry on working if they’ll have me! I still look forward to coming into work. I just love the job.

“I’ve got some great friends here, both my colleagues and customers.”

He said the work was very physical and helped keep him fit, along with cycling.

Managing director Nicholas Howarth praised Dave, saying he was ‘conscientious and very dependable,’ and someone customers could get on with and enjoy banter with.

Dave said that after leaving Park Grove School at 15, he actually did three different jobs before embarking on his long term career, including working at the Coop and as an apprentice painter and decorator.

When he was 19, he started working for the former Cattley Ernest timber yard in Skeldergate, which was later taken over by Howarth Timber, and moved up to the current yard in Leeman Road.

He said he was also a keen footballer, playing until he was 57, and was a semi-pro when he was younger, playing for Pickering but he also played several games for York City against clubs such as Rotherham, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

He said he used to cycle to work and still cycled to football matches, recently pedalling 20 miles to Thorpe Willoughby to see a game.