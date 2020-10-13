OCTOBER 1965, the popular Stonegate store Junior Boutique had just completed its new extension.
The frontage had been considerably extended, and the interior greatly enlarged, giving the Junior Boutique its stylish new appearance. Although the boutique had now been given a modern outlook, the traditional aspect of the 18th-century property was still harmoniously retained in its improvements.
The most striking feature of development, the shop floor area which had been enlarged six times. Another interesting additional item at the boutique was the courtyard at the rear of the premises, which had been tidied up and was to be developed as a novel feature. Just what yet, Mrs Templeton had not decided.
Mrs M R Templeton (left) looks on as one of her assistants helps a customer to try on a fashionable coat.
The expansion enabled an extension in the range of stock. "We have all the leading makes from the best houses and my aim is to provide reasonably priced clothes of guaranteed quality," said Mrs Templeton.
The boutique planned to offer beach wear and maternity dresses from Europe which would be entirely new to York.