TWO North Yorkshire businesses have teamed up on three residential developments in a boost to the local economy.

York Handmade Brick Company, based in Easingwold, has supplied more than 160,000 specially-manufactured bricks for homes at Tollerton, Raskelf and Stillington.

The sites have been developed by North Yorkshire-based Ambleside Homes and comprise four high-spec bungalows at Far Croft, Tollerton, due to be completed next spring; four bungalows at The Finches, Raskelf, completed this year; and five large family homes at Woodbyne Way, Stillington, completed last year.

Alun Nixon, of York Handmade Brick, said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in creating some beautiful family homes in North Yorkshire for Ambleside. These are very attractive developments, which provide much-needed local housing and enhance their communities.

“While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local developers and for self-builders.

“It is especially gratifying to see how our bricks blend in seamlessly with the quintessentially rural landscapes of these three North Yorkshire villages. We are deeply committed to the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 32 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally."

Peter Mandefield, managing director of Ambleside Homes, said: “The appearance of our houses is crucially important and York Handmade’s bricks, which have been specially made to fit in with – and enhance - the rural environment of these three villages, are perfect.

“Quality is never compromised. Our building products are as natural as the Yorkshire landscape, ensuring our homes captivate from the very first. York Handmade’s bricks create the idyllic image of the traditional rural home.

“As developers, we are great believers in sustainability. Building our houses with locally sourced bricks, manufactured so close to our developments, is very important for us. The carbon footprint is low, with delivery of the bricks swift, simply and ecologically sound.

“Finally, we are very keen to boost the North Yorkshire economy. By ordering more than 160,000 bricks from York Handmade, we are doing our best to support a local company, which is very important indeed in these testing times."

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, added: “Our flourishing relationship with Ambleside Homes is very important to us. It is tremendously gratifying to see our bricks being used so close to home.”