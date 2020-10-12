YORK hospital trust has recorded three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
The latest coronavirus daily death toll, released by the NHS every day, shows that three deaths were recorded in the trust.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust incorporates both York and Scarborough hospitals. The latest deaths take the cumulative death toll since the pandemic began to 219.
Meanwhile, a further 36 people nationally who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,507.
Patients were aged between 31 and 97 years old.
All but two patients (aged 81 and 93) had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 8 to October 11 with the majority being on or after 10 October.
