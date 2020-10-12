Retired York psychiatrist BOB ADAMS set out to walk the length of the River Derwent in stages last autumn. After a temporary pause for lockdown, he’s been back on the trail

Day 8 : Forge Valley to Harwood Dale.

13.5 Miles

Saturday September 12, 2020

The forecast was good and I had a free day, so what better to do than continue my exploration of the Yorkshire Derwent. I knew this was going to be a long walk, but hadn’t anticipated just how far. My original plan had been to walk to the source of the river, high up on Fylingdales Moor, then bivouac for the night before continuing to Robin Hoods Bay along the old salt road. But the thought of a lonely and sleepless night high up on the moors seemed less attractive as the day dawned, and wild camping is not allowed. A shorter route was planned. My friend Nigel joined me.

We took the train to Scarborough, then the Number 128 bus to East Ayton, at the mouth of Forge Valley. After pausing to admire the castle we pressed on into the valley. This valley, now a national nature reserve, was once the domain of charcoal burners who set up forges to burn ironstone. There was even a plan to run a railway up the valley, but thankfully this never happened. Now all you can hear is the trickle of the river, birdsong, and the occasional passing car.

The whole walk here, a distance of some two miles, is along a boardwalk. A sign pronounced that, due to Covid, this boardwalk was not being checked and any damage should be reported. We couldn’t think of a safer job than inspecting a boardwalk, in a nature reserve. But, as everyone says, these are strange times. The water here was rust coloured, perhaps from peat from the moors, or iron deposits.

The Boardwalk. Forge Valley

The gorge was formed when melt water from the last ice age forced its way through to form a great lake in the Vale of Pickering. Further up the valley we came across the entrance to the Sea Cut. This is a three-mile long canal, dug in the early 18th century, to divert floodwaters to the sea via Scalby Beck. The prime aim was to prevent flooding further downstream, but the cut also fed several water mills. It is still in operation, as evidenced by the signage at the weir head sluice warning of the risks of crushing, drowning and becoming trapped as automated machinery operating the sluice can start without warning.

We then entered the picturesque Langdale valley containing the tiny villages of Hackness, Broxa and Langdale End. The river meanders through sleepy meadows, ancient woodland and fields of golden barley. We passed through the curiously named Wrench Green then missed the footbridge at Hackness and had to retrace our steps. But had we not made that mistake we would not have seen the outskirts of the village and a beautiful garden surrounding what was once a farm. It was time for our first lunch.

Our path then skirted the west side of the river through fields of ripening barley, then zigzagged around trees along the riverbank. I don’t want to say how attractive this walk was, in case it becomes too popular, but I love paths that wind through clumps of trees by a riverbank. We passed a roughly hewn seat incorporating a saw blade, dedicated to Bernard Sanderson (1948 to 2007), presumably a carpenter.

Among the barley

Unfortunately we then lost the path and got stuck in a rather dark and sinister wood that appeared to be lined by a high wire fence, possibly electrified. On the edge of the path grew white fungi that I later identified as being either the Shaggy Parasol, which is edible, or the Panther Cap, which is not. To get out of the wood we had to fight our way through brambles and then cross the river on stepping stones, known as Thompson’s Steps. Luckily we had sticks otherwise a soaking in the river would have been inevitable.

After bypassing Langdale End and its pub, the Moorcock, we turned north and entered wild country. When the Derwent leaves Fylingdales Moor, it heads south down though a steep wooded gorge about three miles long. From the 1930s to 50s this whole area was planted with pine forests, now owned and managed by the Forestry Commission. The Derwent marks the boundary between Langdale and Broxa forests. Further south is the better known Dalby Forest. Our path led us up along the east bank.

In Broxa Forest

By this time I was getting a little worried. It was now approaching five o’clock and I calculated that it was at least four more miles to get to Derwent Head and we had only two more hours of daylight left. In some way this concern solved itself as when we got to the top of the gorge we were unable to find the path that would have lead us up into Langdale Forest.

This whole area, Morra Head Wood, was once an army camp called Low North Camp. This was evident from the remains of concrete roads and hut bases and an intact Nissan Hut. There were numerous paths denuded of undergrowth. Despite this the area had a great charm, especially in the evening light with the bare flat summit of Langdale Rigg (244m) looking like an Iron Age fortress to the south. This area is now owned and used by the Scarborough and District Motor Club for motorcycle scrambling, hence the lack of vegetation and areas of exposed chalk. It looked like they had all gone home for the day. There were signs saying that walkers should keep to the footpath for safety reasons.

Langdale Rigg

We negotiated our way down a steep bank to look for the path and check out the waterfall that takes the Derwent down off the moors. Then it was time to find an escape route. Consulting the map we found a path that followed a tributary of the Derwent, Harwood Dale Beck, up to a road. On the way we passed a memorial to a biker, Cliff Collinson, then found our way to the gates of the camp and the rusted remains of a Bailey bridge.

Our plan was to keep on walking until we got to the Flask Inn on the Scarborough/Whitby Road (A171), a distance of some six miles, then take the bus back to Scarborough Railway Station. But what a surprise, the Mill Inn at Harwood Dale was open. What a sight for sore feet!

So we ended our walk in a pub garden enjoying a pint or two while chatting to the landlord, and a visiting motorcyclist, until our taxi arrived. We were informed that the pub was about to close until next Easter, so we were just in time.

We failed to reach the source of the Derwent on this walk but the good news is that I can plan another day of walking in beautiful countryside.

A 'sight for sore feet': the Mill Inn at Harwood Dale