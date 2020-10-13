WORK on dualling the outer ring road - the A1237 - could start in 2023 and be complete by 2025.

Under the plans the single carriageway would be dualled in both directors between the A19 at Shipton Road to A1036 at Little Hopgrove.

Five roundabouts - at Clifton Moor, Wigginton Road, Haxby Road, Strensall Road and Monks Cross will be enlarged.

The project, originally set to start last year, has been hit by delays as a result of merging the dualling plans with the proposals to upgrade the roundabouts after a Government funding announcement.

A fresh consultation has now been launched on the plans.

The scheme would see a bridge built over the York to Scarborough railway line and another built over the River Foss.

A City of York Council statement says the road will be able to remain open through most of the works as much of the construction work will take place to the north of the road.

The speed limit of the dual carriageway will remain at 60mph.

The council will also look to create an "orbital cycle and pedestrian route", including a new underpass at Clifton Moor, two new underpasses at Haxby and another at Strensall Road roundabout.

Trees and hedgerows will be planted as part of the project.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, transport lead, said: “Residents, businesses and visitors have been calling for upgrades and specifically dualling of the York Outer Ring Road for some time and we recognise the impact that congestion has on all users.

"These upgrades give us a great opportunity to integrate sustainable travel infrastructure into a significant part of the city’s road network."

By providing a more attractive option it will also help reduce the number of journeys through the city, allowing us to create a better environment for people to walk and cycle, whilst helping to improve air quality.

"Creating safe walking and cycling routes alongside and across the ring road will also help to make possible more sustainable transport options for residents of the outer villages and reduce severance impact of the ring road.

"I’d encourage everyone to share their views on the proposed additional active travel facilities, including over 6km of walking and cycling network, underpasses and bridleways.”

View the plans, a video and have your say at york.gov.uk/YORR.