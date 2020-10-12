HUNDREDS of leaflets have been distributed to homes across York as the search continues for missing Joseph Cafferkey.

Police officers, dogs and drones have all been used in widespread searches for the 72-year-old Acomb man, who was reported missing ten days ago.

Over the weekend, hundreds of flyers with details about Joseph were delivered by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to properties in the south-west of the city, including The Mount and surrounding streets.

In addition, police posts on social media with a photograph of Joseph and the number to call with information have so far reached more than 50,000 people.

Areas searched by officers include a wide radius around his home address; St Nicholas Fields, where Joseph used to volunteer; and Hob Moor, a large area of common land not far from his home. Checks have also been carried out at local hospitals and those in other areas for anyone matching his description.

However, despite these extensive searches, and a trawl of CCTV systems, Joseph has not been seen since he was reported missing on Friday 2 October. His disappearance is out of character, and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Residents in the south-west of city are asked to take a few minutes today to check any outbuildings or sheds in their gardens for any sign of Joseph.

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.

He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are grateful to everyone living in the south-west of the city, such as Acomb, Holgate and Foxwood, who have checked their gardens, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Joseph – as well as everyone who has shared our appeal or contacted us with potential information.

“Joseph is still missing, and we are extremely concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have seen him should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12200173603.”