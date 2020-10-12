A YORK firm of communication professionals has cemented its place among the top 50 PR agencies in the north.
The Partners Group have made the list, compiled by Prolific North, for the fifth consecutive year.
The ranking is based on financial information taken from Companies House and data supplied by more than 200 PR agencies, which are either based in or have offices in the North of England.
The Partners Group, which employs a team of eight at its offices on The Mount, is the only York-based agency to feature.
Director Monica Green said: “We are so proud to be ranked as one of the leading agencies in the north for the fifth consecutive year. This year has been challenging for everyone in our industry.
"It’s a real testament to the hard work that the team has put in to ensure that we deliver high quality work for our existing clients as well as continuing to attract new clients during this difficult period.”
The firm of communication professionals works predominantly in the property and construction, manufacturing, professional services and food processing sectors. Clients include ROCOL, Morley Glass & Glazing, JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers and Switalskis Solicitors.