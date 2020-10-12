Plans for a new holiday park with up to 420 static caravans has received full planning approval.
The scheme is expected to create more than 70 full-time jobs to East Yorkshire and bring a £4 million-plus per year boost to the local tourism industry.
Development consultancy Pegasus Group, on behalf of MB Goodwin (Skipsea) Ltd, provided planning, heritage, landscape design and urban design services for the application for the 34 hectares-site to the west of Hornsea Road in Skipsea.
Outline planning permission has also been given for a new clubhouse and reception building.
Peter Hopkins, principal planner for Pegasus’ Leeds office, said: “We were delighted to help MB Goodwin secure approval for its exciting development.
“We worked hard in conjunction with the Environment Agency and Natural England to ensure any issues around drainage and the loss of agricultural land were addressed.
“There are significant benefits for the local economy, both in terms of tourism, job creation and for the caravan manufacturing sector.”
The scheme will see up to 23,000 new trees planted and the creation of a new lake to enhance the local landscape character and opportunities for biodiversity.