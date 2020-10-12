THE body of a man has been recovered from the River Ouse in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the force was called at about 9.13pm on Friday when concerns were raised about a 77-year-old man from Nun Monkton, a village upstream from York.
A spokeswoman said the man had not returned home after going out for a walk earlier in the evening.
"Officers carried out a search of the area including air support from the National Police Air Service and river searches by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and York Rescue Boat," she said.
"Sadly, at around 10.40pm, the fire service found the body of a man, believed to be the missing man, in the River Ouse near Water End in York.
"Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the coroner for an inquest at a later date."
More to follow.
