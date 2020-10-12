YORK Theatre Royal has been awarded a £230,000 lifeline and the York Museum Trust £850,000 as part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

The theatre has been awarded £236,522 as part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure it has a sustainable future.

York Museums Trust have received £850,000 from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund to help the charity survive the next six months.

York Theatre Royal is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving urgently needed support.

Executive Director Tom Bird said: “We are delighted that our application has been successful. The Cultural Recovery Fund gives much needed financial support to enable us to continue to work behind the scenes and plan for a sustainable re-opening. This is great news for our whole community and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the theatre as soon as we are able.”

Reyahn King, chief executive of York Museums Trust, said: “This is a huge boost to York Museums Trust and will help sustain us as a charity as we continue to struggle with the significant financial challenges ahead. “We are greatly aware of how important the museums and collections in our care are to the people and communities of York and to the city as a whole as a cultural destination. This funding will enable us to keep York Castle Museum, York Art Gallery and York Museum Gardens partially open until Spring 2021 and to invest in fundraising to help bring in additional income and support. It is our ambition to rebuild, as audiences and income hopefully increase as we head into Summer 2021.”

York Theatre Royal recently announced that they would be taking their Travelling Pantomime on the road this year, visiting all 21 wards in the city. They have also launched Pledge Ahead, a scheme which enables audience members and the wider community to support the theatre by paying for tickets in advance of the theatre’s next season going on sale.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”

Chair of Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: “Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages. This life-changing funding will save thousands of cultural spaces loved by local communities and international audiences. Further funding is still to be announced and we are working hard to support our sector during these challenging times.”

The Press has approached The Grand Opera House for comment.