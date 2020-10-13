There must be a better way than lockdown Dr David Nabarro of the World Health Organisation recently stated: ‘We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method’.

The WHO also estimated that 10 per cent of the world’s population have been infected with Covid 19. As one million have died this means the infection fatality rate is around 0.13 per cent. Every death is sad, but this is a disease which does not infect everyone and leaves 987 people out of every 1000 it does infect alive.

I know it can be very nasty and having had post viral fatigue syndrome I have every sympathy with long covid sufferers. However, can’t we at least talk about alternatives before we finish off the economy? Are Johnson and Hancock really saying they know better than the WHO? My generation have dealt the young a bad enough hand as it is. I remember the 80s and when I see youth unemployment has already gone up by 300,000, I despair.

No-one sensible is saying let the virus rip but there has to be a better way than this endless and destructive cycle of lockdowns. Enough is enough.

James Richards, Scarcroft Road, York

A glimmer of hope amid all the darkness

Page 3 in last Friday’s Press (October 9) really shone a light upon the bleak future which Covid 19 has steered us towards. The first headline - ‘City named a hotspot by research’ - gave a stark 100 percent probability that York will become a hotspot within a few weeks.

This was tempered by the next headline on that page. George Dodd’s article “Covid test could get life ‘back to normal’” inspired me with hope. Atamer Group, based at York Science Park, said it is developing a breath test for the virus which will allow people to receive daily tests and have a ‘Covid-free’ pass to go places. They also claim to be developing a rapid 10 minute test result.

This promise cannot come soon enough in this horrible year.

Phil Shepherdson, Chantry Close, Woodthorpe, York