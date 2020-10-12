PART of The Retreat in York -one of the world’s oldest mental health institutions - is to be sold.

Estates agents say 40 acres of the site in Heslington Road are going on the market, offering an 'exceptional development opportunity', with possible uses including residential, care, hotel or leisure, subject to consents.

The plot includes a hospital building opened in 1796 by the Quakers,which closed as an inpatient mental health facility last year.

Savills estate agency director Matthew Jones, who is handling the sale, said that given the site's significant heritage and legacy, Savils had been working closely with both City of York Council and Historic England.

“The site itself, in a prime location, represents a unique development opportunity with a range of potential future uses," he said. "We are anticipating a great deal of interest.”

David Robson, chair of the board of trustees at The Retreat, added: “The way mental health services are delivered is changing at pace, so we need to re-think how we use all of our estate to best effect.

“The development of more community-focused services has led us to develop alternative ways of providing services and this in turn means releasing some of these buildings to better alternative uses."

The sale does not include a Quaker burial ground, where notable Friends were buried, including members of the Rowntree family, nor a cricket pitch.

Mr Robson said the trustees were in discussions with stakeholders and community leaders about possible future uses for the remainder of the estate but were committed to maintaining its Quaker legacy and providing facilities which benefitted local people and communities.

A spokesperson said it was hoped that a potential developer could be identified later in the year, with a view to working up outline plans in the spring of 2021.

They said the land was originally purchased more than 220 years ago to create a place for the humane treatment of people experiencing mental illness, at a time when psychiatric disorders were little understood and poorly served.

"The pioneering vision which led to the establishment of The Retreat was firmly rooted in the values and ethos of the Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers as they are more widely known, and in whose ownership it remains to this day.

"The Retreat’s revolutionary methods demonstrated that mental illness can respond to proper care. Its pioneering approach and impressive results inspired widespread imitation and it became the leading model for the treatment of mental illness throughout Europe and North America.

"The design of the buildings and layout of the estate became a pattern for the asylums that developed during the nineteenth century to replace the previous institutions used to incarcerate the mentally ill.

"The Retreat’s services have evolved over the years and no longer include inpatient care."