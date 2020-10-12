Last Saturday I was having a drink in one of my favourite York pubs. Which one is irrelevant, but during the hour I spent there, included amongst the usual couples and parties of three to six, one group of nine and another of 12 tried to come in.
Are these people reading different newspapers or watching alternative television to the rest of us? Whether or not we agree with the rules or guidelines is of no import. Perhaps if everyone played the game we might get through this situation quicker and in a civilised manner.
I may not agree with having a speed limit of 70mph on a motorway, but I accept that if I’m caught speeding I have to accept the punishment.
Please stop believing that the rules don’t apply to you.
Simon Wallace, Bollans Court, Goodramgate
