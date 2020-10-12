ROUTINE blood tests across the York NHS Trust, and GP practices, have been cancelled due to problems with the NHS supplier.
Several residents have contacted The Press to say their blood tests that have been booked for over a month have suddenly been cancelled.
One individual, who suffers from Dysphagia and looks after two vulnerable individuals, said she was told it would be Christmas before she could get a test.
In a statement, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "A problem with a national NHS supplier means that we have unfortunately had to cancel our routine blood tests and appointments this week, and temporarily close Peppermill Court.
"We continue to offer blood taking services for patients who have urgent blood requests only.
"We know how frustrating this is and we’re very sorry. We’re working to get this fixed as soon as possible. If you have any concerns or queries in the meantime, please contact your GP."
