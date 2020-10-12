WORK has been completed on a new 3G sports pitch and sports hall, at a North Yorkshire secondary school.

The scheme at Outwood Academy Easingwold is part of a multi-million pound project with the bulk of the money provided by Outwood Grange Academies Trust, the academy’s sponsor.

The pitch will benefit and serve teams from around the community and the new hall will provide a four court facility and changing rooms.The building will also have a reception area to supervise the out of hours community use of the new sports hall.

Laura Eddery, Principal at Outwood Academy Easingwold, said: “We are delighted to announce that our sports project is now complete and we are excited for our sports pitch and sports hall to be in use.

“We are thankful to the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, Hambleton District Council, Easingwold Town AFC, and Friends of Easingwold School for their grants and funding which has made this possible.

“We are proud that we are bringing excellent facilities to the community and for the use of those within the community. We believe the pitch and sports hall will be vital to improving grassroots sport in the area by allowing local people to play a variety of sports in a safe environment in facilities that are fit for purpose.”

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “We know the huge benefits playing regular football can have on individuals’ physical and mental well-being. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country. It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding has supported Outwood Academy Easingwold in developing a new floodlit all-weather playing surface for their local community.

“Working with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – we will be investing in over £1bn worth of local facilities across the country over the next decade. We believe we can transform lives and strengthen communities by unlocking the power of pitches and this is another project that brings us closer to that ultimate goal.”

Hambleton District Councillor Nigel Knapton said: “Hambleton District Council has long been committed to investing in high quality leisure venues and to be able to provide a £670,000 contribution to this project has been fundamental to its delivery.

“The sports hall and 3G pitch will be tremendous assets for Easingwold, playing an essential part in helping people to achieve a healthy lifestyle.”

Peter Nottage, Chairman at Easingwold Town AFC, said: “As partners in the 3G pitch project we are absolutely delighted to welcome it’s completion, along with the new Sports Hall.

“These fantastic new facilities will not only greatly benefit Easingwold Town AFC but also the students of Outwood Academy Easingwold and the wider community.”

Rick Halton, Regional Director for Tolent, said: “The new sports hall looks fantastic and we’re very proud to have played our role in delivering something that is set to re-energise the local community. The team have done a brilliant job persevering to complete the project during a challenging last few months, and have delivered another high quality project within the sport and leisure sector. Well done to all involved.”