YORKSHIRE'S Nightingale Hospital will be prepared to mobilise as the region faces a rise in coronavirus infections.
The temporary hospital is based at the Harrogate Convention Centre and was built to help treat patients during the pandemic.
The 500-bed site was officially opened by Captain Tom Moore in April - but in August had not treated any coronavirus patients.
At a Government briefing this morning, NHS England's Professor Stephen Powis said: "We have asked the Nightingale hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate to prepare for this next phase.
"They are being asked to mobilise over the next few weeks to be ready to accept patients if necessary."
It will be for local clinicians to decide whether they are used for Covid patients or to provide extra capacity to maintain services for people without coronavirus.
Prof Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said there were now more patients in hospital with coronavirus than there were when the Government ordered the lockdown in March.
"As the infection rate has begun to grow across the country, hospital infections have started to rise," he said.
