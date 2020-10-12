A PRIVATE school in York has confirmed its second case of Covid-19 with a whole year group now self-isolating.

St Peter's School in Clifton has said they have had a second confirmed case of the virus after it's first case last month.

In a letter to parents, the school, which takes day and boarding pupils from two to 18, said the pupil who tested positive was asymptomatic and the test was done as part of a national study, with the results taking several days to be returned.

A spokesman for St Peter's said: "As soon as this information was received, we initiated contact with Public Health England and, working with them, carried out a full track and trace of individuals who had been in close contact.

"In line with advice from PHE, a number of pupils have been required to self-isolate for 14 days during which time they will have remote access to teaching and learning.

"All other members of the school community have been informed that we will continue as usual, teaching in "bubbles" and adhering to our social distancing and hygiene policies, unless they have any symptoms."

In a letter to parents, head teacher, Jeremy Walker, said: "As there is no clear date when the pupil first contracted COVID-19, we have been advised by Public Health England that it is not possible to identify who may have been in close contact and therefore all pupils in the Fourth Form bubble need to isolate for 14 days since the child was last at school, until Saturday, October 24. During the period of self-isolation, those pupils will access remote teaching and learning.

"Government advice is that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness. The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well."

Any children and staff who present symptoms are asked to self-isolate and book a test in-line with government guidelines.

Boarders at the school have their temperatures checked daily.