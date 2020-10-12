Another 50 students at a York school are now self-isolating following a second positive coronavirus case.

Students and parents at Archbishop Holgate’s School were informed on Friday, with those affected asked to stay at home.

It came just days after 23 students at the Hull Road school were advised to self-isolate due to another positive Covid-19 case.

Both are believed to be children at the school which is York's biggest school, with more than 1,700 students.

A spokesman for Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, of which Archbishop Holgate’s School is a member, said: "We can confirm that there has been a second case of Covid-19 within the school community.

"The school was notified of the positive case on Friday afternoon and following guidance from Public Health, 50 students have been identified as potential contacts and are now self-isolating.

"The school will be providing online learning resources for all students required to self-isolate."

Headteacher Andrew Daly said: “With the growing number of virus cases in York, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing more cases in schools across the city.

"I would like to reassure parents, students and staff that our extensive planning and preparation has meant that we have again been able to respond swiftly and effectively to the situation and put the necessary measures in place.

"Everyone at Archbishop Holgate’s would like to wish the members of our school community who have been affected a safe and swift recovery.”